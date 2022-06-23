UN lauds DOST's 'Science for Change' program

MANILA — A program of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) was recognized in the 2022 United Nations (UN) Public Service Awards, the department said Wednesday.

UN awarded DOST's "Science For Change Program" (S4CP), acknowledging its contribution in "enhancing the effectiveness of public institutions to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

"Your institution’s outstanding achievement has demonstrated excellence in serving the public interest and it has made a significant contribution to the improvement of public administration in your country," the organization said of the DOST program.

DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña described the award as a "milestone" for the department.

S4CP focuses on an accelerated research and development (R&D) program to build the R&D capacity of several institutions and develop industrial competitiveness.

The program is composed of 4 initiatives: Niche Centers in the Regions for Research and Development Program, Research and Development Leadership Program, Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy Program, and Business Innovation Through Science and Technology for Industry Program.

It also enhances the ability of state universities and colleges, government institutions, and private companies to use research and development in accomplishing the SDGs, which the UN set up in 2015 to be achieved by 2030.

Other partner agencies in the S4CP include the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development, Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development, and National Research Council of the Philippines.

"“The S4CP enables an inclusive innovation ecosystem through creating R&D opportunities for stakeholders and key industry players, which address societal problems that translate to community transformation and regional and national socio-economic development," said Dr. Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, DOST's Undersecretary for Research and Development.

The UN Public Service Awards is considered "the most prestigious international recognition of excellence in public service," the DOST said.

