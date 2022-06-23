The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) on Thursday said it was preparing for possible full in-person classes by August.

I-ACT chief Charlie Del Rosario noted that 100-percent seating capacity was allowed for public transport in areas under pandemic Alert Level 1.

"Sisiguraduhin natin na yung pagsakay nila (mga estudyante) sa mga bus, ganoon na rin po, patuloy ang pagpapatupad natin sa paggamit ng basic health protocols at pag-check natin sa pampublikong sasakyan," he said in a public briefing.

(We will make sure that when they ride buses, basic health protocols are implemented. We will also check public utility vehicles.)

He said the police Highway Patrol Group would deploy "mystery riders" in PUVs to ensure that students are safe.

I-ACT is also coordinating with local government units on student safety guidelines, Del Rosario said.

"Puwede hong mag-assist sa mga estudyante natin. Ang pagkakaalam ko ang Land Transportation Office ongoing na ang kanilang info campaign, pagpapaalala sa mga estudyante paano tumawid sa mga lansangan," he added.

(They can assist our students. As far as I know, the LTO has an ongoing information campaign on how our students should cross the roads.)

The Department of Education last month said it was eyeing a "100-percent" implementation of in-person classes in the next academic year, tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 22.