AUSTRALIA – Binigyang pugay ang kontribusyon ng Filipino-Australian community sa Australia sa pagdiriwang ng ika-124 anibersaryo ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas. Sa pangunguna ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Australia, idinaos noong June 12, 2022 ang isang flag raising ceremony kasama ang mga kawani ng Embahada, Filipino community leaders, volunteers, cadets at mga iskolar ng Armed Forces of the Philippines o AFP.

Ang flag raising ceremony na ginanap sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Australia noong June 12, 2022 bilang pagdiriwang sa ika-124 anibersaryo ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas

Nagbigay mensahe naman si PH Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega para sa mga kababayan:

PH Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega

“I join all our Kababayans across Australia in celebrating the 124th annniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Philippines. This year, the Philippines celebrates the vibrancy of our democracy and strength of our democratic institutions.

...The Filipino-Australian community makes the historic and dynamic partnership of the Philippines and Australia, personal and theory special. At over 300 thousand strong, the community has enriched the social and economic fabric of Australia and has propelled the partnership towards new frontiers.

The Embassy looks forward to bolder people to people connections in education, science, technology, innovation and promotion of our shared maritime heritage.

I take this opportunity to thank the Filipino-Australian community for demonstrating responsible citizenship at elections held in both your countries this past month. I encourage you to always represent your country and the democratic ideals it has lived by and to always stand for the truth no matter how painful it may become. Our history has been tumultous but it has brought us this far and we should never loose sight of the sacrifices that allowed us to freedoms that we now have. Mabuhay ang pambansang kasarinlan, mabuhay ang Pilipinas.”

Mga nakibahagi sa pagdiriwang ng ika-124 anibersaryo ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas na ginanap sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Australia noong June 12, 2022

Nagtanghal din sa nasabing event sina Andreo Esguerra, isang violinist at Matthew Dennett, isang pianist ng mga piyesa ng Filipino classic music.

Samantala ayon pa sa Embahada, nakilahok din si Ambassador De La Vega sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan kasama ang Filipino community sa New South Wales o NSW noong June 11 at 13, 2022. Sa NSW naninirahan ang nakararami sa mga Pilipino sa Australia na may bilang na 120,000 kaya naman kinikilala ang kontribusyon ng Filipino-Australians sa pag-unlad ng nasabing State.

Kasama ni PH Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega ang Filipino community sa NSW | Nakibahagi rin sa pagdiriwang ang Philippine Communities Council of NSW na pinangungunahan ni Mr. Cesar Bartolome

Dagdag pa ng Embahada, marami sa mga Filipino at Filipino-Australians ang nagsilbing frontliners sa kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic. Hinikayat ni Ambassador De La Vega ang iba-ibang Filipino organizations sa bansa na palakasin ang pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan para sa pagpapatuloy ng mahahalagang kontribusyon ng mga kababayan sa Australia.