This composite image shows Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and then Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File





MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s office on Thursday said he tapped outgoing Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and former Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles to lead 2 offices.

Marcos named Bello as chairman and resident representative-designate of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) and renominated Nograles as Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson, the incoming President's team said in a statement.

"Bello and Nograles join a growing pool of officials retained from the Duterte administration by President-elect Marcos in his bid to select officials with proven track records who will help in nation-building," said Marcos' office.

Before working as President Rodrigo Duterte's labor secretary in 2016, Bello served as Cabinet secretary under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

He was also justice secretary and solicitor general under the administration of former President Fidel Ramos.

Bello earlier urged overseas Filipino workers to return home, saying that the Philippines needed their services more than other nations.

Meanwhile, Nograles' ad-interim appointment as CSC chair was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments this month.

Before joining the executive branch, Nograles worked as a lawyer and as Davao City representative for 3 terms.

Under the Duterte administration, Nograles also served as acting Palace spokesperson, Cabinet secretary, and co-chair of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.