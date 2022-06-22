MANILA – Aksyon Demokratiko chairman emeritus Sonia Roco on Wednesday said the party remained grateful to all its members after standard-bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso apologized to his party mates for failing to cinch the presidential seat in the 2022 national elections.

While Domagoso said he was sorry for losing in the presidential race, he underscored that Aksyon Demokratiko grew by "400 percent" in membership in the run-up to the national elections.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say sorry. Sorry na hindi tayo nagtagumpay," he said in a speech during the Aksyon Demokratiko's thanksgiving dinner.

"Kung mayroon mang the other side of the coin, we grew by 400 percent. Yun man lang ang regalo natin kay Ma'am Sonia," he said, referring the the chairperson emeritus, who is also the wife of party founder and late Sen. Raul Roco.

"Hindi man kami pinalad, at least in the grassroots level and even in Congress, may Aksyon at ang Aksyon mararamdaman sa susunod na 3 taon ng buhay nila," he added.

Domagoso landed on the 4th place of the presidential race with about 1.9 million votes.

Despite the unfavorable result, Aksyon Demokratiko's party president told his peers that it is important to keep a happy disposition, especially for those who won in their respective local races.

"Kahit na ako ay hindi pinagpala na magkaroon ng mga magulang na kilala sa pulitika, but through the years, with my own effort, I went up the ladder at doon ako mas maraming natutunan," he said.

"Bumoto na ang tao. 31 million of them... We must not only recognize but we must help in our own little way. Hindi tayo dapat hingan ng tulong, dapat magkusa tayo tumulong," he said.

"Paano kayo makakatulong? Galingan ninyo… maging magaling tayo. Kung hindi din tayo magiging bahagi ng solusyon, wag na tayo maging bahagi ng suliranin o pabigat," he said.

AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO STILL GRATEFUL

Of the 2,025 candidates Aksyon Demokratiko fielded in the 2022 elections, only 585 bets bagged seats, party chairman Ernest Ramel Jr. said.

But the past election season is still considered as an achievement for Aksyon as the party now has some 4,000 members from just 120 in previous years, he said.

It is important for Aksyon members to keep a grateful spirit, Roco said.

"Gratitude is a virtue because we choose to celebrate rather than to resent," she said.

"Nandito tayo upang tayo ay magsaya, magpasalamat sa isat isa dahil we all tried your best. How can you go wrong when you did your best? How can we lose when we were so sincere?" she said.

While Aksyon did not win a national seat, the hopes and dreams of the party and its founder remain alive, she said.

"Manalo man o hindi manalo, nandito tayo, sama sama pa rin hanggang sa matupad natin yung mga pangarap natin para sa bayan natin," she said.

"If we have fire in our belly and it is burning, it must flame out and others must see that light," she said.

Domagoso said he is happy for his party mates who were victorious in the 2022 elections, and urged them to do their best in the next 3 years.

"Go straight to the people. 'Yun ang payo ko sa inyo," he said.

"Saan tatakbo ngayon ang tao? Sa pamahalaan… kaya I hope your intention before filing that candidacy, manatili sa inyo after winning. 'Yung maglingkod ng masinop, mainam at episyente," he said.

Domagoso has yet to bare his plans after his term as Manila Mayor ends on June 30, 2022.

But the Aksyon Demokratiko president assured his party mates that he would always be available should they need help in their respective constituencies.

"Patuloy nating paiinamin at palalaganapin ang pangarap ni Sen. Raul Roco sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

"Kailangan sa araw-araw, linggo-linggo, buwan-buwan na siya ay matutumba, kailangan nandoon yung pader - na nakatatak Aksyon - na kaniyang masasandalan," he said.

"I believe in you. I know you can do it. Dito lang kami sa gedli. Dito lang kami sa beta. Mananatiling gabay ninyong lahat. Hindi kami mawawala."