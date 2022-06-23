MANILA - Incoming National Intelligence Coordinating Agency director-general Ricardo de Leon said Thursday he would strengthen domestic intelligence by engaging communities.

De Leon, a retired Philippine National Police (PNP) Deputy Director-General, said he would like to get the public involved and "empower local government units."

"We're looking now at community-based, how are we processing information sa komunidad, sa mga (in) barangays... para (so) everybody now would be participating. Aware sila (They're aware) it will eventually affect them if they do not do the report," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Pangkalahatan inisip natin, hindi pangsarili lang. That is where the calling of the president--dapat unity, magkakaisa po tayo. Ang intelligence community would be there, willing to hear, to listen at i-process natin nang tama. The people are empowered and they would like to be a part of their own safety and security."

(We think of everyone, not just of ourselves. That is where the calling of the president--there must be unity, we must be united. The intelligence community would be there willing to hear, to listen and process it correctly.)

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has a policy of "respect for human rights," De Leon said when asked for assurance on the implementation of the Anti-terrorism Act.

"The rule of law will always prevail in a democratic country," he added.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict must be sustained, De Leon said. Several groups and politicians have earlier called for the abolition of the task force following redtagging from its officials.

"'Yung NTF-ELCAC as well as yung Anti-Terrorist Council assure us of a stronger nation that would now trigger yung development. If you look at the stability of the country, you have to consider peace and order and public interest. When you say public interest, development yan," he said.

Aside from domestic intelligence, the country should also focus on global challenges, De Leon said.

"Our perspective now is expanding beyond the domestic and strategic intelligence sa (in) foreign areas because we will always be affected by what is happening globally," he said.

"'Yung (The) West Philippine Sea talagang (is really a) major challenge yan at there are conditions, situations na dapat pagtuunan natin ng pansin (we should focus on). 'Yung nangyari sa Afghanistan, some foreign terrorists will be looking at safe havens. Ang lawak ng borders natin."

(What happened in Afghanistan, some foreign terrorists will be looking at safe havens. Our borders are too vast.)