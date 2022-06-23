IBP blasts arrest of journalists covering farmers' protest

Police escort a participant of a protest at Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Thursday spoke out against the arrest of journalists covering a recent protest organized by farmers and artists.

In a statement, IBP described the arrests as a "heavy-handed approach" against the freedom to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances, which are enshrined in the Constitution.

"Journalists and other members of the press enjoy a wide latitude of discretion in investigating and reporting news relating to public affairs. Any intrusion into this liberty of speech and of the press risks depriving the public of crucial knowledge of government affairs," lawyers' group said.

Citing a 2021 Supreme Court decision on a libel case involving broadcaster and Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo, the IBP said that without the rights that journalists enjoy in doing their duties, "no vigilant press would flourish. And without a vigilant press, the government's mistakes would go unnoticed, their abuses unexposed, and their wrongdoings uncorrected."

The organization was reacting to Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.'s statement during a recent press briefing, wherein he "accused the members of the press of agitating the activist groups during the protest" at Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac.

The journalists were charged with malicious mischief and illegal assembly.

"Zeal in law enforcement is always welcome. But it must be equal. If any leniency is to be dispensed then, let it be for the poor and the downtrodden, not to entitled individuals with a documented history for reckless imprudence. Lately, we see more compassion for the latter, rather than the former," the IBP said.

"Respect for constitutional rights is illusory if they do not apply to all. And strict adherence to due process should be the norm, not dependent on affluence or political leanings," it added.

On Wednesday, journalists covering the PNP also criticized Danao's "unpleasant remarks" at members of the media who requested him for an interview last Monday.

