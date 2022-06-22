A water spout, a fast craft that ran aground, and a landslide are some of the incidents that transpired in Central Visayas over two days with heavy rains.

In a social media post, Romeo Medequillo saw a water spout off the Poblacion area of Argao town, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning.

A water spout is a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind that descends from a cumulus cloud to a body of water, such as the sea. They are similar to tornadoes but are usually smaller.

In Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, a warehouse that was under construction collapsed because of strong winds and rains.

A fast craft also ran aground in the Dumaguete Boulevard in Negros Oriental yesterday.

According to reports from the Philippine Coast Guard, strong waves brought the vessel to the boulevard when it is supposed to be anchoring at the city’s port. Nobody was reported to be on it and no injury was noted.

Earlier this week, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office reported a small landslide off the main road of Barangay Busay.

As responders reached the area, it was immediately cordoned off. There were also no injuries or casualties.

PAGASA Mactan continues to issue thunderstorm advisories because of a low-pressure area that was seen in the east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. – Report by Annie Perez

