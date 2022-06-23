Jose Antonio Sanvicente is escorted by authorities as he emerges from the Hall of Justice in Mandaluyong City on June 23, 2022. Sanvicente appeared at the Mandaluyong Hall of Justice to submit his counter affidavit to a complaint filed by police regarding the hit-and-run incident involving a mall security guard last June 5, 2022 . Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Jose Antonio Sanvicente, driver of the SUV in a viral hit-and-run in Mandaluyong City, showed up Thursday at the second preliminary hearing of the complaints against him.

Sanvicente filed a counter-affidavit at the Mandaluyong Prosecutor's Office to explain his side in the ramming of a security guard at a mall in the city.

Jose Antonio Sanvicente, the SUV driver involved in the hit and run case in Mandaluyong, arrives at the City Prosecutor's Office to file his counter affidavit pic.twitter.com/MWg2Kiecn8 — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) June 23, 2022

He left after 30 minutes and declined to give any statement to the media.

Sanvicente skipped the first hearing last week. This is his first public appearance since surrendering to the police last June 15 and apologizing to security guard Christian Joseph Floralde in a press conference.

Florande "begged off" from Thursday's hearing as he was not feeling well, said his lawyer Federico Biolena.

Biolena said he was not aware of any "aregluhan" or settlement between his client and Sanvicente.

The lawyer added he was not privy to the financial assistance that Sanvicente's camp previously said they were willing to extend to the victim

Sanvicente's family had promised Senator-elect JV Ejercito that they would shoulder the medical expenses of the security guard and that they would "face the consequences."

Sanvicente is facing complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim filed by the Mandaluyong police.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) earlier this month revoked his driver's license and permanently barred him from driving a vehicle.

— Report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

