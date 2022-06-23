Commuters struggle to go home amid rain

MANILA - After about 8 hours or more grueling hours at work, commuters are forced to allot another hour or so on their feet to catch a ride home.
Commuters waiting for a bus along EDSA in Quezon City said its sometimes takes as long as two hours to successfully board a bus— especially when it rains.
"Araw araw ako nandito, two hours ang worst time. Ang dami pasahero," commuter "JR" said.
According to JR, the challenge is when a bus arrives.
"Dapat malakas katawan mo," he said. "Makikipagtulakan ka. Ang hirap wala naman choice, paano ka uuwi? Tiyaga talaga. Dapat malakas katawan mo," he added.
Ron Harada, meanwhile, said he noticed fewer buses have been passing by EDSA.
"Sobrang hirap talaga, konti na lang yata namamasada. Doon pa lang puno na," he said.
He went on: "Mahirap talaga for commuters...lalo na ngayong umuulan. 'Yung mga babae natutulak pa."
Several commuters appealed to authorities to implement an organized system for PUVs along EDSA.
"Sana magawan ng paraan. May nagkakasakitan, murahan. Para maayos sana,” JR said.
"Fe" said she endures the same situation, where she has to forcefully push her way inside a bus, during the morning rush.
"Sa umaga ganito din sitwasyon. Pero wala ka magagawa, hindi makakasakay," she said.
"Yung mga kinaukulan sana makita niyo na nag-aagawan na mga tao," she added.