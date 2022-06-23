Commuters struggle to go home amid rain

WATCH: Commuters eager to go home push their way into a bus that stopped along EDSA (Quezon Avenue)



They said this has been the usual situation during rush hour, but noticed it had been worsening recently due to the rainy weather @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/2iDOCTx8Cu — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) June 23, 2022

MANILA - After about 8 hours or more grueling hours at work, commuters are forced to allot another hour or so on their feet to catch a ride home.

Commuters waiting for a bus along EDSA in Quezon City said its sometimes takes as long as two hours to successfully board a bus— especially when it rains.

"Araw araw ako nandito, two hours ang worst time. Ang dami pasahero," commuter "JR" said.

According to JR, the challenge is when a bus arrives.

"Dapat malakas katawan mo," he said. "Makikipagtulakan ka. Ang hirap wala naman choice, paano ka uuwi? Tiyaga talaga. Dapat malakas katawan mo," he added.

Ron Harada, meanwhile, said he noticed fewer buses have been passing by EDSA.

"Sobrang hirap talaga, konti na lang yata namamasada. Doon pa lang puno na," he said.

He went on: "Mahirap talaga for commuters...lalo na ngayong umuulan. 'Yung mga babae natutulak pa."

WATCH: Commuters struggle to catch a ride home, along EDSA (Quezon Avenue), amid the downpour



According to some passengers they have been waiting for a PUV for nearly 2 hours @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Tr9eXlUIpj — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) June 23, 2022

Several commuters appealed to authorities to implement an organized system for PUVs along EDSA.

"Sana magawan ng paraan. May nagkakasakitan, murahan. Para maayos sana,” JR said.

"Fe" said she endures the same situation, where she has to forcefully push her way inside a bus, during the morning rush.

"Sa umaga ganito din sitwasyon. Pero wala ka magagawa, hindi makakasakay," she said.

"Yung mga kinaukulan sana makita niyo na nag-aagawan na mga tao," she added.