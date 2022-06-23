Coast Guard trains cops vs vessel attack

Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) have conducted their "first-ever" maritime training on sea vessel assault onboard BRP Teresa Magbanua in the waters off Port Area, Manila.

Some 82 PNP-SAF troopers took part in the visit, board, search and seizure training exercise -- a maritime boarding tactic used by authorities to counter terrorism, piracy, and smuggling.

To culminate the 3-day VBSS, the SAF personnel performed a scenario in which a terrorist group seajacked a commercial vessel, with the ship captain and crew members on board.

Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

LTJG Jamever Cañaveral, team leader of PCG- Special Operations Force, said the training improved the camaraderie of law enforcement agencies by sharing techniques, skills, and tactics.

Police Maj. Lorenz Paul Claveria, coast director of Urban Counter-Revolutionary Warfare Course Class 103-2022, thanked the PCG for supporting the first-ever VBSS training, which he said marked the start of collaboration between the PCG and PNP.

He said the training also bolstered interoperability of the PCG and PNP by providing an appropriate training facility for the elite troopers.

