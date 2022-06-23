The Governor’s Office in Cebu has posted guidelines on the ordinance that made optional the use of face masks in the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, the optional use of face masks aims to "promote reasonable and practical means to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and lower the risks of respiratory compromise in people

with severe obstructive pulmonary ailments such as asthma".

The document said it is also the policy of the local government of Cebu province to encourage "reasonable and practical methods" to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic "in accordance with the principles of social justice, equity, and common sense."

The guidelines defined well-ventilated and open spaces as locations consisting of an abundant supply of fresh air in an open area that is accessible to the public, while closed spaces refer to any confined space that is open to the public where persons gather where the supply of fresh air is not abundant.

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) will only apply to local government units and constituents under the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Cebu.

The IRR said persons are still highly encouraged to continue to wear face masks in crowded outdoor areas.

There is still mandatory use of face masks in closed and/or air-conditioned spaces. This also applies to persons who are unwell, with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, runny nose.

- report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO