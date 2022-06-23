Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Alternative news website Bulatlat on Thursday said they did not receive any notice from the government before it was blocked by internet service providers (ISPs) on orders of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“We were not given any notice so there was no due process. I’m not a lawyer but I know I have, we have the right to at least be notified of any government action,” Bulatlat managing editor Len Olea told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“And when we read about the NTC memo and consequently the letter from Hermogenes Esperon Jr, which was used as a basis for the memo, we were really angered because there was no basis at all, not even a single piece of evidence. Just a list without any substantial allegation.”

Olea said National Security Council (NSC) chief Esperon must show the basis of his allegations against Bulatlat.

“It is not up to us to provide evidence because the action came from him,” she said.

“And it is really unacceptable that these ISPs immediately implemented the order without questioning, first the legality and the moral authority of the NTC to implement such blatant, illegal, brazen and unconstitutional order.”

In an interview on TeleRadyo's SRO on Wednesday night, Olea said the allegation that Bulatlat is affiliated to and is supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations is "funny", noting that some of its reports on human rights issues during its 21 years of existence have even won awards.

The journalist said the blocking of their website may be connected to the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks they faced in 2021.

“Bulatlat has been red-tagged repeatedly and the last cyberattack incident in 2021 was traced to the Philippine Army. And now, there’s a black-and-white memo from the NTC. So definitely, all these attacks are state-sponsored and this brings across the message that anyone who practices independent journalism would be targeted. And that’s very chilling,” Olea said.

“So we call on our colleagues, we thank our colleagues for standing up for press freedom because this is not only an issue for Bulatlat. Like what they did to ABS-CBN, it’s also a form of censorship. So ito ay iba lang porma (this is just a different form), but they could also again do that to other media outfits,” she added.

The NTC in May 2020 ordered ABS-CBN to stop broadcasting on free television and radio, after the company’s 25-year operating franchise expired. Two months later, a House of Representatives panel denied the network giant’s bid for a new franchise—a move some groups consider as an attack on free expression.

Bulatlat associate editor and journalism professor Danilo Arao said the government is wrong in seeming to think that alternative news websites’ coverage is skewed in favor of perceived enemies of the state.

“Mali po yung ganoong klaseng pagtingin ng gobyerno kasi…ang alternatibong media ay sumusunod sa pinakamataas na pamantayan ng peryodismo,” he said.

(This is a wrong viewpoint of the government... Alternative media adheres to the highest standards of journalism.)

“Nagkataon lang na yung karakter talaga ng alternatibong media, magmula pa ng panahon ng La Solidaridad, ng propaganda movement, at ng kalayaan ng Katipunan, talagang meron yang pagsasaalang-alang sa pagbibigay ng boses sa mga walang boses,” he explained.

(It just so happens that alternative media, since the time of La Solidaridad, the propaganda movement, and the Katipunan, has always considered giving voice to the voiceless.)

“Ang kailangan natin tandaan dito, yung balanse at yung pagiging patas sa pag-uulat ay nandyan naman yan, whether ikaw ay nasa dominanteng media o alternatibong media. Pero sa alternatibong media tulad ng Bulatlat at Pinoy Weekly, inaasahan mo na mas binibigyan ng boses yung mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan.”

(What we need to remember is that balance exists in journalism, whether you're part of alternative or mainstream media. But for alternative news websites like Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, you can expect them to report more on those on the fringes of society.)

NUJP hits ‘arbitrary’ blocking of news websites

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) president Jonathan de Santos said the blocking of websites owned by independent media and progressive groups seems to have been done arbitrarily.

“Napaka-arbitrary ng pagka-block ng mga websites na ito. Very vague pa nga yung basis nila eh, na supposedly ay affiliated daw or supportive of the CPP-NPA-NDF,” he said.

(The blocking of the websites is arbitrary. And their basis for blocking them--alleged affiliation with CPP-NPA-NDF--is very vague.)

“Hindi naman kasama ang Bulatlat or Pinoy Weekly sa mga designated na groups, at parang kumabaga, napakalayo ng koneksyon kung meron man, para umabot sa ganito,” he noted.

(Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly are not designated groups, and the connection, if any, is far-fetched.)

De Santos stressed that press coverage of progressive groups must not be equated with support for their cause.

“When the anti-terrorism act was at the Supreme Court ‘no, that was one of the fears raised, that for example nga, interviewing rebels or providing the perspective from their side would be seen as support and, hindi naman siya ganoon.”

“Journalists have to look at all points of view ‘no, and giving that point of view space or air time doesn’t mean support for it, doesn’t mean we’re encouraging people to join or-- it’s not support or affiliation, it’s part of the job, you have to get their side as well,” he explained.

LEGAL ACTION

Olea said Bulatlat is now speaking with its lawyers on what can be done regarding the government’s order to block access to their news website.

“We’re weighing our options. First of course is to stop sana the implementation of the order, and second, to question the legality. So kung aabot tayo sa Anti-Terror Act, na malamang ay umabot tayo doon, ang silver lining lang is that here comes an opportunity for us again to question this unconstitutional law,” she said.

NUJP'S De Santos, for his part, said it is important that the public understands the impact on press freedom of blocking Bulatlat’s website.

“Kailangan natin ituloy yung pubic pressure. Kailangan ituloy... ang pagpapaliwanag sa mga tao (na) delikado ito.”

“Hindi ito dahil hindi as familiar let’s say yung mga newsrooms na na-block ay hindi tayo dapat matakot or hindi tayo dapat kabahan. Dahil itong arbitrary power na ito ay pwedeng gamitin kahit kanino na kung lumagpas yung ganito,” he said.

(The public pressure must be sustained. We need to explain to the people that this is dangerous. Just because these websites aren't as familiar doesn't mean we should be less afraid. This arbitrary power can be used against anyone.)

Outgoing Senator Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, said there is legal basis for blocking the news websites if they had anything to do with the financing of alleged terrorist groups.

“If the blocked websites had to do with financing the activities of the CPP-NPA which the Anti-Terrorism Council had already designated as a terrorist organization, there is legal basis under the law for such action undertaken by the NTC,” he said.

“That being said, the action may be challenged before the court because it is the basic right of an “aggrieved” party to do so as it has something to do with the interpretation of the law,” he added.

The NTC's order, dated June 8, covered nearly 30 websites, including those of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, and the Philippine Revolution Web Central.

As well, the websites of the following are in the list: Save Our Schools Network, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Pamalakaya Pilpinas, Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly.