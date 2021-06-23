SC affirms junking of raps vs Valenzuela mayor over deadly 2015 Kentex fire

MANILA - The Supreme Court has affirmed the junking of administrative and criminal charges against Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian over the Kentex slipper factory fire that killed 74 workers in 2015.

The Court of Appeals had dismissed the administrative cases for grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty against Gatchalian while the Sandiganbayan dismissed the graft and reckless imprudence cases against him and 2 others.

The Supreme Court upheld both rulings based on a decision promulgated on Feb. 10. It was only uploaded on the court's website on Tuesday.

According to the ruling, the SC found that with respect to administrative charges, Gatchalian had no hand in the issuance of business permits to Kentex.

The decision added that the Valenzuela City government, in issuing the business permits, followed the existing memorandum circular, ordinance and other administrative issuances.

The High Court said there was no probable cause for graft and reckless imprudence charges against Gatchalian and 2 others because there was no direct causal connection between issuing a business permit and the fire.

There was also no giving of undue advantage and no granting of license to an unqualified applicant.



The Supreme Court ruling was penned by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda.

Fellow First Division members concurred with the decision: then-Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Rosmari Carandang, and Samuel Gaerlan.

The fire at the two-story factory building of Kentex Manufacturing Inc., which happened over 6 years ago, started after a welding equipment allegedly produced sparks and ignited chemicals stored nearby.

Authorities also pointed out the absence of an alarm system, which could have saved the lives of the workers.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse