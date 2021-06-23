'Hugpong' in talks with 'highly placed officials' as Sara mulls 2022 plans

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks as Hugpong ng Pagababago holds its campaign in Ilocos Sur on Feb. 18, 2019 for the then upcoming midterm elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday admitted that officers of her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) are in talks with "several highly placed national officials" ahead of her decision whether or not to run as president in 2022.

"I am aware that the officers of Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) are in talks with several highly placed national officials regarding the 2022 elections. I am not privy to these discussions, but I was told that the meetings are about my candidacy for the Presidential race in 2022," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.

"I was assured that everyone involved in these talks will respect my decision if I decide against running for President," she added.

Duterte-Carpio has been pegged as a strong contender to succeed her father President Rodrido Duterte in 2022.

While Duterte-Carpio has yet to finalize her 2022 plans, she admitted she is now "considering" a presidential run due to the insistence of her supporters. She was given by her party "until July" to decide.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio thanked Lakas–CMD after the national political party adopted a resolution to back her possible presidential bid.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Lakas-CMD for the unconditional support," she said.

Earlier in the day, Lakas-CMD president and House Majority Leader Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said his party would commit to support Duterte-Carpio's 2022 plans.

"If Mayor Sara Duterte decides to seek higher office for 2022, we are ready to work for her victory in the coming election," Romualdez said during Lakas-CMD's meeting.

Romualdez last week said he will consider President Rodrigo Duterte’s endorsement for the vice presidency in the 2022 elections, fueling a potential tandem with the chief executive's daughter.