Palace: 10 areas with infection surge now among priorities for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Motorcycle delivery riders, tricycle drivers and their relatives who registered through various drivers associations in Manila line up to get vaccinated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' inoculation facility at the PICC grounds on June 23, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ten areas battling surges in COVID-19 cases are now part of the top priority in government's distribution of coronavirus vaccines, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The priority areas were previously limited to "NCR Plus 8," including Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, and Rizal.

About 38 to 42 percent of the Philippines' COVID-19 shots were allocated to them, the Palace had said.

President Rodrigo Duterte "has ordered equitable distribution" of the vaccines, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ibig sabihin, ang priority na po natin is Metro Manila Plus 8 Plus 10. Iyong Plus 10 areas are the areas na nakaka-experience po ngayon ng surges, so we hear you and they will be released, forthcoming po," he said in a press briefing.

(This means that our priority is now Metro Manila Plus 8 Plus 10. The Plus 10 areas are those experiencing surges, so we hear you and they will be released, forthcoming.)

Roque did not say which areas are part of the "Plus 10." He has yet to reply to ABS-CBN's request for comment.

But vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr said in a text message that "Plus 10" would include "surge areas in Region 6, Region 10, Region 9, Region 8, Region 11, CARAGA, Region 1 and 2, Region 3, Region 4, and Region 5."

Nine cities and 12 provinces, including those in Visayas and Mindanao, are under the second strictest lockdown level at least until the end of June due to an uptick in coronavirus infections in their areas.

The Philippines has taken delivery of at least 14.2 million COVID-19 shots, of which some 8.4 million have been administered.

With the second highest tally of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 million of its 110 million people this year.

RELATED VIDEO