DFA reports 226 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total rises to over 20,600

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,661 as 226 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 120 new recovery and 7 new fatalities.

The number of new cases is the highest for June so far. The DFA said the spike in new cases is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases reported in one country in the Middle East.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,2135 as 12,221 of those infected have recovered, while 1,227 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,645 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,523 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Figures as of today show 226 new COVID-19 cases, 120 new recoveries, and 7 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/Bjq4JXS2hg — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 23, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,372,232 people. The tally includes 23,928 deaths, 1,298,442 recoveries, and 49,862 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 179 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

