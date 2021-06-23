'Pangalanan na natin': PDEA calls out courts 'delaying' destruction of drug evidence

MANILA— The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday accused some courts of "delaying" the destruction of illegal drugs in their possession, with its chief threatening to identify the tribunals behind the bottleneck.

"Problema natin, meron pa tayong 567 kilos [of illegal drugs] na naka-pending sa korte... Pangalanan na natin anong korte, kasi 2020 pa 'yung ibang request natin," PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva told members of the media during a drug destruction activity in a Trece Martirez, Cavite facility.

The PDEA destroyed more than 912 kilograms of illegal drugs and more than 100 liters of precurors or liquid chemicals worth P1.2 billion.

The illegal drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition or thermolysis, the process of breaking down chemical compounds by heat.

Under Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Section 21 of the Dangerous Drugs Act, cases with dangerous drugs evidence should be inspected by the courts within 72 hours after PDEA’s filing of its urgent motion for destruction.

The motion should then be heard and resolved by the court within 5 days.

In October last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) wrote a memorandum circular ordering the courts to prioritize releasing destruction orders especially for cases with drug evidence of more than 5 kilograms.

"Although bumagal nang kaunti kasi bawal ang face to face contact sa korte ngayon, hindi naman puwedeng virtual sa ocular inspection. For now tumatanggap ng face to face interaction," Villanueva said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has in custody some 1.6 tons of drug evidence scattered around crime laboratories nationwide.

"Ito ngayon 'yung subject of our close coordination so that appropriate clearances will be done in coordination with PDEA for destruction," said PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Eleazar added that the PNP has so far reported zero new cases of "ninja cops" involved in the peddling and recycling of illegal drugs.

"Wala tayong namo-monitor na ninja cops... But just the same nakabantay mga pulis natin," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte last year ordered all law enforcement agencies to destroy their recovered illegal drugs such as shabu (methamphetamine) to prevent recycling and reselling.