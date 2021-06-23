DOH: 1 Alpha, 3 Beta COVID-19 variants active in Davao region

DAVAO - The Department of Health (DOH) in Davao region on Wednesday said an Alpha COVID-19 variant case and 3 Beta variant cases remain active in the region, as it detected more carriers of the strains.

The agency's regional office also announced the local presence of 11 Beta COVID-19 variant cases, first detected in South Africa, and 3 Alpha variant cases, first detected in the United Kingdom.

Two patients with the Alpha cases and 8 of the Beta cases have already recovered, according to the DOH.

The agency said the active Alpha variant case is a 38-year-old male from Davao del Norte, who is asymptomatic and is currently admitted in one of the province’s isolation facility.

Meanwhile, the 3 active Beta variant cases are a 40-year-old female who is asymptomatic, an 84-year-old male with moderate symptoms, and a 43-year old female with mild symptoms.

They are also currently admitted in the province's isolation facilities.

"All are non-OFW cases and are not identified to be related to each other. Investigation as to their exposure to persons with possible travel histories is still ongoing," DOH Region 11 said in a statement.

Contact tracing up to the third generation close contacts as well as the probe of the possible source are underway, the statement read.

"All identified close contacts of the remaining 4 active cases of VOCs will be prioritized for testing. All first generation close contacts, regardless of a negative result, must undergo a 14-day strict quarantine at a facility," it added.

The agency said they have submitted a total of 991 specimens for whole-genome sequencing.

According to the DOH website, Davao is among the regions in the Philippines that contributed to most COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, with 5,463.

- Report from Hernel Tocmo

