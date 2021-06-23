Bayanihan 2 extension, Bayanihan 3 may be tackled in Malacañang Thursday

MANILA - Leaders from both Houses of Congress will meet with President Rodrigo Duterte Thursday in Malacañang as the chief executive is set to sign bills passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

House Majority leader Martin Romualdez said this could also be an opportunity for the House and Senate leadership together with the Executive to discuss if there will be a special session to pass the extension of the Bayanihan 2 law which will expire by the end of June.

But House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda believes the Bayanihan 3 may also be discussed tomorrow.

“I think pati Bayanihan 3 because meron nang signal the DOF who essentially has said that we could go as high as 175 billion for Bayanihan 3 I think both of them can be tackled,” Salceda said.

Salceda presumes both Houses of Congress, citing their own rules, may call for a special session.

"Mayroong mga provisions po sa loob po ng mga rules namin na in fact the House and the Senate are allowed by their respective rules to call for a special session without a president’s call.” But a call for a special session from a president “adds urgency to the measures,” he said.

He also said he had earlier discussions among the House leadership on the possibility of combining Bayanihan 3 and extending Bayanihan 2.

