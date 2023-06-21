A university student takes advantage of the Free HIV Testing Program being conducted by the local government of Quezon City as part of its HIV awareness and prevention campaign on September 13, 2019. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday assured HIV patients that the country has enough antiretroviral drugs for them until next year.

In a statement, the DOH said the said that reports of low stocks of antiretroviral drugs, particularly Tenofovir-Lamivudine-Dolutegravir, "could be attributed to unprecedented increase in the use of TLD among PLHIV prior to the targeted full-scale rollout of the transition from their existing regimens."

"In accordance with the Philippine TLD Transition Plan, treatment-naive patients, as well as those who developed adverse drug reactions in their current regimens (i.e., efavirenz), were prioritized for transition to TLD in 2020 to 2022. However, as the PLHIV community became more aware of the promising superiority of TLD over other regimens through word of mouth, social media, learning sessions with support groups, and information dissemination by the treatment facilities, there was notable increase in the uptake of TLD across the facilities," it said.

The DOH assured patients that the Philippines' current and incoming supply of antiretroviral drugs will be enough until April 2024.

"The initial tranche (58,000 bottles) of the FY 2023 DOH-procured TLD is expected to arrive in the country by the end of June and is expected to cover all current patients, estimated new enrollees, and estimated shiftees based on the updated TLD transition plan until the rest of the tranches (Tranche 2: 243,000 bottles by July 2023 and Tranche 3: 292,000 bottles by September 2023) are delivered," it said.

"Further, a reorder of 25% of the total procurement (146,000 bottles) will be facilitated to ensure adequate supply until next year. Additionally, the DOH will facilitate early procurement for FY 2024 to make sure that there will be no gap in the supplies in the facilities," the DOH added.

The department released its statement a day after group Network Plus Philippines raised an alarm on the reported "dwindling and unstable supply of HIV antiretroviral treatment" within the DOH and the Philippine National AIDS Council.

The DOH in March recorded 2,079 new HIV cases, up 35 percent from the same period last year. It however noted that some 770 cases reported that month were supposed to be confirmed from the previous months.

The data revealed that more than half or 1,195 of the newly reported cases were from Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Visayas.

There were 57 reported deaths due to any cause among people with HIV.

Since the first reported HIV case in the Philippines in 1984, there have been 114,008 confirmed HIV cases reported to HARP.

