RITM says can now detect monkeypox

MANILA - The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) now has the capacity to detect monkeypox cases.

The RITM, in a statement dated Monday and shared with media Wednesday, said it has optimized its real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) assay for the detection of monkeypox virus. A second PCR assay is being optimized for differentiating the monkeypox virus clade, it added.

Only suspect cases and those "complying with all procedures for referral" will be processed, the institute said, citing a Department of Health memorandum.

The institute added that the DOH was organizing a training on the "clinical approach to skin lesions, as well as collection, handling, and transport of samples from skin lesions" to guide all disease reporting units and epidemiology and surveillance units.

The DOH earlier said it was ready to identify and contain monkeypox cases, and was looking into procuring a vaccine and antivirals against the disease.

The disease is transmitted through unprotected contact via respiratory droplets, and has an incubation period of 5 to 21 days, according to Dr. Marissa Alejandria, member of the DOH-technical advisory group on infectious diseases.

Symptoms usually include fever, enlarged lymph nodes, headache, chills, sore throat, malaise, and fatigue, she added.

RELATED VIDEO