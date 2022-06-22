MANILA - The Philippines has detected 32 more cases of omicron BA.5 subvariant, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

This brings the total figure nationwide to 43 following 11 previously detected cases.

Of the newly detected cases, 21 were from Western Visayas, there were 4 each in Calabarzon and Metro Manila, and 3 were from Central Luzon, according to Health Underscertary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Nine cases were from a workplace cluster and 3 were from a household cluster, she said.

Thirty patients were fully vaccinated, while 1 was partially vaccinated and the status of the remaining case was being verified, Vergeire added.

Five were asymptomatic while 22 experienced mild symptoms, and the symptoms of the remaining patients were still being verified, the spokesperson said.

"Di pa natutukoy ang exposure ng maga indibidwal at inaalam pa mga travel history nito," she told reporters.

(The exposure of these individuals has not been identified and we're still looking into their travel history.)

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO