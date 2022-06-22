PH ready to be mercury-free, says environmental group

Representatives of Mary Johnston Hospital pledge to do an LED lighting retrofit, in response to a call to end the use of toxic mercury lighting for a safe and healthy environment for the mother-baby friendly facility, during a program in Manila on March 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Environmental group Ban Toxics believes that the Philippines is ready to switch to "mercury-free alternatives," crediting the work of government agencies in monitoring and regulating the presence of mercury and mercury products in the country.

“Ang ating recommendation ay continued implementation of our policies kasi 'yung low numbers natin na ito ay nag-i-indicate ng effective policy framework,” Ban Toxics’ Jam Lorenzo said on Wednesday.

Based on their studies, trade for mercury-containing products such as batteries, lighting and medical devices has gone down significantly.

“Galing sa data ng PSA, nung 2017, 217,000 batteries ang reported na mercury oxide. Pero pagdating ng 2019, zero na kaagad siya. Ganun kabilis ang progress natin,” Lorenzo said.

Major battery manufacturers are now producing lithium-based or alkaline batteries, which are considered "mercury free."

While lighting-containing mercury is still widely available, there are more alternatives now.

“In comparison, makikita natin na for some options na iisa lang 'yung available for mercury-containing, lima ang katumbas niya na non-mercury-containing. Kung titignan natin sa Lazada at Shopee, available naman ang mercury containing bulbs. However, the majority of products sold through Shopee o Lazada are already-mercury free,” he said.

Likewise, thermometers and sphygmomanometers that contain mercury may still be purchased through online trading platforms from overseas manufacturers such as China. But healthcare facilities are shifting to medical measuring devices that do not contain mercury.

“From 2017 to 2020, there were zero reported imports for thermometers that contained mercury,” he said.

Mercury and mercury compounds are “highly toxic” to people and the environment.

It can severely affect the nervous, digestive and immune systems, and other organs especially with repeated exposure, which in some cases can be fatal.

“Ito po ang nakakatuwa na 'di makapaniwala ang ibang mga bansa. Ang Environment Management Bureau or the government is working hand-in-hand with a civil society or an NGO like Ban Toxics. Sa ibang bansa po kasi, nagsusuntukan ang civil society and government,” said Geri-Geronimo Sañez, head of the Hazardous Waste Management Section Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

POLICIES

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Minamata Convention in 2020, a global legally binding treaty to phase out mercury.

Under DENR Administrative Order 2019-20 or the Revised Chemical Control Order for Mercury and Mercury compounds, the government will further “regulate and restricts the importation, manufacture, processing, use and distribution of mercury, mercury compounds and mercury-added product and storage."

Sañez said the phase-out, as well as the monitoring, will be conducted by different government agencies.

“May na-establish na inter-agency. Sa EMB (Environmental Management Bureau) kasi, ang framework namin ay more on the production, on the industrial facility. Pagdating sa mga consumer products, the monitoring will be done by the FDA and Bureau of Product standards. We make sure that these facilities are using mercury-free [products],” Sañez said.

Ban Toxics advised the public to switch to mercury-free items and handle mercury-containing objects with care.

