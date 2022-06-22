Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary, Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks during an interview inside her office at the DOH compound in Manila on June 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The proliferation of misinformation and disinformation is among the challenges the outgoing Duterte administration faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

DOH spokesperson Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH would give recommendations on this issue to the incoming leadership of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“Gusto natin maipagpatuloy ang paggamit ng siyensiya at ebidensiya sa lahat ng naging desisyon at polisiya ng current administration so that we can be able to have that position and credibility kapag tayo ay nagbibigay ng guidance sa publiko at implementing units,” she said.

(We want to continue using science and evidence in all decisions and policies of the current administration so that we can be able to have that position and credibility when we give guidance to the public and implementing units.)

She adds that among those that the new administration will have to think hard about is whether or not it will extend the state of calamity that was declared by outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Based on a presidential proclamation, the state of calamity, which is similar to the public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization, is set to expire in September this year.

The devolved healthcare system is also among the challenges government faced as the pandemic ravaged the country.

“Alam natin how fragmented our healthcare system is because of devolution. Isa ito sa naging malaking challenge ng ating current administration - on how we were able to consolidate and harmonize all of the efforts of our local governments para mag-align sa ating national government," she said.

(We know how fragmented our healthcare system is because of devolution. It's one of the big challenges the current administration faced--on how we were able to consolidate and harmonize all of the efforts of our local governments so it will be aligned with the national government.)

"So ito I think dapat makita ng bagong administrasyon para mas maipagpatuloy ang magandang nagiging response natin dito sa pandemiyang ito.”

(So I think the new administration needs to see these so that our good pandemic response can continue.)

Marcos has yet to mention plans on whether it will retain the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the policies it has issued. Because of this, Vergeire explains that the current alert level system will remain in effect unless otherwise rescinded.

“Up until the next administration will rescind this or change it into another structure, magtutuloy-tuloy ang IATF. When we say that IATF will still be functional, not replaced by the next administration, all of its resolutions will still be in effect. Meaning itong alert levels, because it is an IATF resolution, will be implemented,” Vergeire said.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

As of Tuesday, the total recorded cases number 3,697,200, of which, 4,860 are active, DOH data showed. The death toll stood at 60,476.

More than 70 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, as of Tuesday, with more than 14.7 million receiving their booster doses.