MANILA (UPDATE) — Members of the Makabayan bloc on Wednesday blasted the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) order to block websites of progressive groups and some independent media.

"The order of the NTC from the request of the National Security Council to internet service providers to block websites of progressive organizations and independent media is red-tagging in the context of the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act," said House Assistant Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Representative France Castro.

The NTC last June 8 ordered internet service providers to block access to nearly 30 websites, including that of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, and the Philippine Revolution Web Central.

As well, the websites of the following are in the list: Save Our Schools Network, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Pamalakaya Pilpinas, Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly.

National Security Advisor Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. said in a request letter to NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba dated June 6 that the websites were "affiliated to and are supporting these terrorists and terrorist organizations."

But Castro said "the National Security Council simply tagged these websites as terrorists without citing concrete evidence proving their claim."

She described the move as "red-tagging at the cost of stifling free speech and free press," adding that it may embolden the government to do similar censorships to other independent media organizations such as ABS-CBN and Rappler.

For his part, Bayan Muna Chairperson Neri Colmenares called the NTC order "another move to dilute the truth" and "a direct attack on freedom of the press and free expression."

"Blocking their websites and red-tagging the listed organizations undermines their work as legitimate groups and sets a precedent for other organizations critical of the Duterte and Marcos regimes, " Colmenares said.

He urged the NTC and the Anti-Terror Council to combat the spread of fake news and disinformation instead, as it is what's "more dangerous" at present.

Anakpawis Party-list also urged the people, sectoral groups, civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations to join the denunciation of what they called an "authoritarian measure."

"Ang mga websites ng Amihan at Pamalakaya ay panay ayuda sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at pagtutol sa oil price hikes ang mga nilalaman, tapos pagbibintangang may ugnayan sa CPP at NDF?" Ariel Casilao, Anakpawis Party-list National President, said.

The group urged the NTC to retract its order to internet service providers blocking the specific sites.

"We also call the attention of ISPs to stand for the rule of law, especially human rights in the country," Casilao said.

The party-list called on the groups whose websites were blocked to file cases of violations of freedom of expression against Esperon and Cordoba before the Ombudsman or the Supreme Court.

