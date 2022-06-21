Jeepney drivers wait at a terminal in Antipolo city, Rizal on June 8, 2022. Drivers have limited their trips due to their low take-home pay brought about by the rising oil prices. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board recorded 5,310 public utility vehicles that did not renew their franchise with the agency or dropped out of the industry.

The Transport Network Vehicle Service recorded the highest number of units that did not continue operating at 3,545, followed by city and provincial buses touching Metro Manila at 1,486.

The jeepney units registered 353 more units, but the LTFRB said these figures might not reflect those who have stopped recently because of high operations costs.

"There are various factors. Siguro nu’n pandemic they weren’t able to sustain the operation, ’yung surges sa fuel prices. ’Yung iba nagpapahinga na rin talaga. Pero itong data na ito officially nag-drop na sa’tin. This does not account sa pansamantalang tumigil dahil di na kayang mag-operate sa ngayon," LTFRB Executive Director Ma. Kristina Cassion said.

Recently, various jeepney groups expressed their plight with the soaring oil prices prompting them to stop operations.

Earlier, the LTFRB acknowledged several routes lacking available jeepneys despite opening more avenues since Metro Manila lowered to Alert Level 1.

The agency also said it was prioritizing routes for high-capacity buses over jeepneys because they could carry more passengers.

"There were five routes that were reopened para maka-cater sa commuters. Pinupursige ’yung route rationalization para ’yung buses na routes ongoing ’yung consultation sa bus operators natin kasi maglalabas na naman ang LTFRB ng rationalized routes," Cassion said.