MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is interested in the review of the K-12 program in basic education, Chairman Prospero de Vera said Wednesday.

"We are interested, on the part of the commission, because, of course, the graduates of senior high enter universities. We have to see, for example, whether the idea that there are strands that the students choose from when they enter senior high, whether those strands are available, were they made available, so that when the students proceed to university level, they can follow the strand that they selected in high school," De Vera told reporters in a press conference.

"We also want to see whether the subjects that were downloaded from previously general education programs at the university level, which were put in senior high, whether these were effectively downloaded to senior high. Because there are still demands until now from various sectors that we include subjects on Filipino, for example, Philippine history," he said.

This comes after incoming Department of Education Secretary-designate Sara Duterte said President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr sought a review on the basic education program.

When asked if the implementation of the K-12 program should be halted, De Vera responded, "We have to look at data first," and then "match" this to the policy objective.

He said that one of the aspects that should be evaluated is the objectives of K-12 - preparing high school students for higher education and employability, which differ in preparation and execution.

"When K-12 was instituted, as practiced in other countries, the objective of K-12 is really to prepare students for university education. That is the historical reason for K-12... so that when they get to the university, dapat major subjects na ang kinukuha nila," De Vera said.

"Pero ang K-12 natin is unique because it has another purpose. The other purpose is employability. Meaning, the expectation is, after K-12, you can actually join the workforce already and earn a living," he said.

Meanwhile, De Vera said he wanted to see a proposed legislation on a mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), after Duterte said she hoped mandatory ROTC would be a legislative priority.

De Vera said he is supportive of having ROTC in higher education but he declined to comment on the matter of making it mandatory.

"As a general principle, I am supportive of ROTC at the university level... And I know, on a personal level, how the training and discipline that I got from being an ROTC officer helped me develop myself when I continued and left university," he said.

"But it is difficult to comment now because I have not seen the actual content of the bill... It's a little bit early to comment without a copy of an actual bill that is filed."

De Vera is also opting to wait for the new administration to begin their official duties before sharing plans of the commission, as he has only so far heard pronouncements related to basic education.

