June 24 declared special non-working day in Manila

MANILA—In honor of the 451st founding anniversary of the City of Manila, Malacanang declared June 24, 2022 a special non-working day in the capital.

The declaration was announced through a proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, dated June 22, Wednesday.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of City of Manila will be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to the public health measures of the national government," Proclamation No. 1400 reads.

Medialdea signed the declaration on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte.

RELATED VIDEO