National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon has asked the National Telecommunications Commission to block access to websites linked to Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The request also includes websites of progressive groups and independent media like Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly.

In asking NTC to block access to certain sites, Esperon cited previous Anti-Terrorism Council resolutions designating CPP-NPA-NDF and some of its alleged members as terrorists.

Designation is a unilateral act on the part of the ATC, upheld by the Supreme Court.

No reasons were mentioned in Esperon’s request why websites of progressive groups and independent media were included in NTC request but letter referred to them as “affiliated to and are supporting these terrorists and terrorist organizations.”

