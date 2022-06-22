Courtesy of Leah Bustamante Laylo

MANILA — The Philippine government will shoulder the repatriation of the remains of a Filipino lawyer who died in a gun attack in Philadelphia, his mother said Wednesday.

According to Leah Bustamante Laylo, the remains of lawyer John Albert "Jal" Laylo are set to be flown back early next week.

"Trying hard po na magpakatatag kasi po gusto ko pong iuwi para po sa pamilya namin. Marami pong naghihintay sa kaniya. Pamilya ko, mga close friends niya po," she told TeleRadyo.

"Marami pong nagawang mabuti tong anak ko kaya ano po e, nakakapanghinayang. Ang dami niyang dreams, plano."

Leah called on US authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice. The Philadelphia police has said the shooting could be a case of mistaken identity.

"'Yun po ang gusto ko na magkaroon ng justice kasi po hindi po namin deserve 'yung ganito po e. Namamasyal lang po kami. Naglilibang po kaming mag-ina," she said.

John was riding an Uber with his mother to catch a flight to Chicago when he was shot Saturday. He was supposed to visit his grandfather's grave.

"Nakita ko po siya na duguan bigla. Ang ginawa ko po, yumuko po ako... kasi po may narinig pa akong gunshots," Leah said.

The Laylo family was told by local police that 15 shots were fired at their vehicle.

"So, I'm thankful to God na na-spare po ako kasi hindi ko nga po alam kung may anting-anting ako o special power, 15 shots po," Leah said.

Leah sustained shrapnel wounds while the Uber driver was unhurt.

"Napakabilis ng pangyayari. In 5 minutes po, alam ko namatay na 'yung anak ko e. Talaga pong hindi ko matanggap hanggang ngayon," she said.

John and Leah left the Philippines on June 1 to visit their relatives in the US and were supposed to return home on July 2.

No arrests have been made so far since the shooting.