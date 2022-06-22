Jeepney drivers hang around their rented garage in San Andres, Manila on June 7, 2022. As oil prices continue to rise up, most drivers don’t spend the whole day on the road anymore as they used to. Although they did not push through with their “tigil pasada” protest, most of them only ply their routes in the morning rush hour just to earn enough to buy food for the day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers should be given a P3,000 monthly aid for 5 months so they could cope up with the rising prices of fuel and basic commodities, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Wednesday.

"Ang proposal ko (my proposal is) P3,000 a month for the next 5 months. That will cost us around P4 billion, which is still cheaper than removing excise tax,” Gatchalian said in an interview.

Gatchalian came up with the recommendation while taking note of the government’s "snail pace" distribution of the Pantawid Pasada Program (PPP) cards intended for 377,443 PUV drivers.

The lawmaker said some PUV drivers could not avail their fuel subsidy due to the tedious process for documentary requirements.

Each PPP card carries a P6,500 fuel subsidy, which according to Gatchalian, is still too low to support the PUV drivers and their family’s needs.

Gatchalian's aid proposal covers drivers of jeepneys, buses, utility vehicles, and taxis.

The P4-billion projected funding requirement is bearable compared to the more than P150 billion projected revenue loss that the government will incur should it suspend the implementation of excise tax on petroleum products, the senator said.

Meanwhile, Gatchalian expressed his support for the Department of Energy’s appeal to amend the the Oil Deregulation Act and insert the “unbundling policy” in one of its provisions.

Gatchalian said the unbundling policy was necessary because of reports that some unscrupulous businessmen were taking advantage of the current situation by jacking up their fuel prices, even if they were selling old stock.

The unbundling, he said, would ensure transparency as oil price increases continue.

Diesel, gas, and kerosene prices are forecast to increase next week, estimates showed, as the world continues to bear the consequences of a tight petroleum supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The cost of diesel is forecast to go up between P2.40 and P2.70 per liter, while kerosene prices could increase from P1.60 to P2 per liter starting on Tuesday.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, could increase between 0.30 to P0.60 per liter, industry sources said.



