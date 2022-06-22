Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar said Wednesday his office is ready for the transition of the agency's leadership to President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

This, after the latter announced on Monday that he will take on the job as its secretary in his administration "at least for now."

Dar showed a transition plan during a televised briefing, which he said contains details of the state of the country's agriculture, related issues, recommendation and policy targets and solutions, and a list of accomplishments so far.

There are also midterm, medium term, and long-term ideas in the report, Dar said.

Dar hopes that the project to create more food terminals across the country will be continued by the next administration, and trusts that with Marcos Jr. at its helm, smuggling and corruption within the Department of Agriculture will be addressed and put to a stop.

He also said the next administration's marching orders should include creating a 30-day NFA rice buffer stock. Provinces with low rice production can be given concessional loans by the Development Bank of the Philippines and Landbank, he added.

"NFA buffer stocking should be capacitated to 30 days, para mas malaki ang exposure sa procurement ng palay locally," he said.

(So that the exposure for the procurement of palay will be bigger locally.)

"They have to procure from [local] farmers. I would call that the bare minimum for the buffer stock for a country like us visited by a number of typhoons by year-end," he added.

Dar said Marcos Jr.'s decision to take on the agriculture portfolio is a welcome development to give priority and more funding to the "neglected sector."

No meeting or schedule has been made between Dar and Marcos Jr., the outgoing chief said.

— Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News