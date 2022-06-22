Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all children ages 12 to 17 by "next week or a couple of days" after its launch to immunocompromised teens, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The DOH has released guidelines allowing Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for the age group following at least 28 days after their second dose.

A total of 9.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received their primary doses, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Ang iba pong mga ng kabataang 12 to 17 years old ay isusunod na rin po soon, maybe by next week or a couple of days after the immunocompromised," she told reporters.

(Other children ages 12 to 17 will receive a booster soon, maybe by next week or a couple of days after the immunocompromised.)

"Gusto lang po natin ayusin ang pagpapatupad at gusto natin maiuna muna ang immunocompromised children. So please 'get the jab done' para balik eskuwela na tayo na talagang maigi sa kanilang physical at mental health."

(We just want to organize its implementation and prioritize immunocompromised children. So please 'get the jab done' so children can return to school which will be good for their physical and mental health.)

In-person classes are allowed to resume under Alert Level 1, Vergeire reminded parents.

"They have been in lockdown for more than 2 years already. this is is the time for us to let them go back to school, have their interactions with other people, classmates, and their teachers," she said.

"Para di rin po matigil ang kanilang pagaaral, sila po ang inaasahan ng ating bayan."

(Also so that their studies won't be disrupted, our country relies on them.)

Parents, meantime, are urged to inoculate their children against other vaccine-preventable diseases, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, member of the DOH-technical advisory group.

Some 70 million individuals or 77.85 percent of the eligible 90 million population have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to Vergeire.

Around 14.8 million have received an additional dose, while 682,000 members of the vulnerable sectors have received their second booster, Vergeire said.

