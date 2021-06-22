Robredo working on 'unity ticket' in Halalan 2022

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said she is working on coming up with a "unity ticket" for next year's elections, which she has to do amid her office's COVID-19 response operations.

According to Robredo, she has yet to decide on her candidacy, and will have to come up with a decision by the end of September.

"Iyong sa akin kasi siyempre iyong deadline natin at the very latest end of September. Pero marami tayong kailangan trabahuin sa pulitika rin. Kasi kung gusto natin na isa lang talaga iyong—makabuo ng isang unity ticket, maraming trabahong kailangan gawin. So ang problema, hindi tayo maka-concentrate na grabe dahil nga—dahil sa iyong mga, halos araw-araw namin nasa COVID-19 response operations talaga," she told reporters on the sidelines of the "Vaccine Express" event in Manila.

(For me the deadline at the very latest is the end of September. But we still have to work on a lot in terms of politics, because I want to come up with a unity ticket, and we still have a lot to do. The problem is, we cannot concentrate on it because of our daily COVID-19 response operations.)

"Pero kailangan nang isingit-singit siya, iyong pag-work on it. So hopefully… hopefully marami iyong mag-agree na to come together para mapag-usapan. Isang bagay iyon na tina-trabaho ko ngayon. Pero mayroon pa tayong until September to do that. Pinagdadasal natin na makarating tayo sa puntong iyon," she added.

(But hopefully I can make time for it. Hopefully a lot will agree to come together so we can talk about it. That's one thing I'm working on right now. But we still have until September to do that. We are praying that we can reach that point.)

Robredo was among the potential presidential candidates announced by coalition 1Sambayan last week.