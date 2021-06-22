Registered voters in PH reach 60 million, says Comelec

A woman registers for the 2022 national elections at an almost empty Comelec office in Aroceros, Manila on June 2, 2021 as voter registration remains low even after resuming operations last month. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The number of registered voters in the Philippines has reached 60,117,180, the Commission on Elections said Tuesday, less than 2 million away from its target for Halalan 2022.

The Comelec earlier said it aims to reach 62 million to 63 million registered voters before the Sept. 30 deadline. Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo had expressed fears they might not reach the target when registration ends.

The poll body's data showed 816,183 of the total number are first-time voters who will be turning 18 years old on election day, May 9, 2022.

Voter registration continues in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ, Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Comelec local offices.

Designated satellite sites also conduct voter registration on Saturdays, also from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier called for the prioritization of election personnel in the ongoing vaccination program of the government to help the poll body meet its voter registration target.

