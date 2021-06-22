Philippines, Oman discuss mutual lifting of travel ban

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines' temporary suspension on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman may soon come to an end as both countries have discussed the possibility of a mutual lifting of the travel and deployment ban, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Tuesday.

The labor chief said he and Oman Ambassador Munther Mahfoodh Salem Al-Mantheri held a virtual meeting on Monday where the latter said he will recommend to his government to lift the travel ban on the Philippines.

“Maganda ang nangyari kagabi. Nagkaroon kami ng Zoom meeting ni Ambassador Al-Mantheri ng Oman, at sabi niya, 'yung kanilang ban, ire-recommend niyang i-lift,” said Bello.

(I had a good meeting last night over Zoom with Ambassador Al-Mantheri of Oman where he said he would recommend that their ban be lifted.)



Bello said he replied that when the ban is lifted, the Philippines will also lift its temporary suspension on OFW deployment to Oman.



“So, nagkaroon kami ng kasulatan. Nagpirmahan na kami kahapon. Ang pangako ni Ambassador Al-Mantheri, kakausapin niya ang gobyerno nila na i-lift na yung ban. Siguro pag ni-lift niya yung ban, i-lift ko na yung suspension,” he said.

(We had an agreement. We signed it already yesterday. Ambassador Al-Mantheri promised to talk to his government to lift the ban. Maybe when the ban is lifted, we will also lift the suspension.)

Last week, the Philippines has imposed a temporary suspension on the deployment of OFWs to Oman after the latter included Filipinos and travelers from the Philippines in its travel ban.

Bello said Oman is home to almost 200,000 Filipinos. The number does not include undocumented Filipinos.