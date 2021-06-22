Over 400,000 Pfizer doses allocated to Calabarzon, DOH regional office says

Over 400,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have been deployed in the Calabarzon region, the single largest allocation of the said vaccine brand in the area, according to the Department of Health's Calabarzon office.

According to DOH Calabarzon, these are good for both first-dose and second-dose vaccinations for residents in the region. Over the weekend, the DOH had distributed some 180,000 doses of China-produced Sinovac vaccines in the area.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, DOH Calabarzon said the Pfizer vaccine doses were distributed on June 10, 15, and from June 19 to 22.

Vaccine doses meant for Carmona in Cavite will be deployed on June 25.

Around 140,400 doses were sent to Cavite, around 105,300 were allocated to Laguna Province, and 70,200 to Batangas.

Local executives from the region, with cities adjacent to virus epicenter Metro Manila, earlier requested additional vaccine allocations as they tallied more COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Around 84,420 will be allocated to Rizal Province, with more than half (49,140) assigned to Antipolo City.

As of Monday, Calabarzon has tallied 1,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active cases to 15,101, and the total confirmed cases to 183,113. The total includes 5,387 deaths and 162,628 recoveries.

The Pfizer vaccines reached the Philippines through vaccine-sharing facility COVAX of the World Health Organization. The Philippines last June 10 received almost 2.28 million of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines in what was so far the largest vaccine shipment for the said brand.

Based on the WHO's framework, only medical frontliners, seniors, persons with comorbidities and indigents may be given the Pfizer jabs from COVAX.

— Report from Andrew Bernardo