‘Pandemic poisons?’: Public urged to keep alcohol, paracetamol out of children's reach

A customer reads the mechanics of an alcohol refilling station at a drug store in Manila on August 21, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Alcohol disinfectants and paracetamol are becoming "pandemic poisons" to children who accidentally ingest these, a toxicologist said Tuesday.

Parents must keep these out of reach of children, said Dr. JD Comandante, an emergency medicine specialist.

"Aksidenteng naiinom ng mga bata ang alcohol. Marami nilalagay nila sa pangkaraniwan na (lalagyan), parang katulad ng pang-inom ng tubig," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Children accidentally drink alcohol. Many are put in ordinary bottles or those used for drinking water.)

" 'Yung mga gamot, mga maintenance ni nanay, lolo, lola, kailangan di ito naabot ng mga bata. Dapat nakatago po ito."

(Maintenance medicines for mother, grandfather, grandmother, should be kept out of reach of children. These should be hidden.)

The public should also stay away from high concentration of chemicals and wait for alcohol to completely dry, according to Comandante.

Alcohol-ingestion side effects include nausea and sleepiness, he said.

"Katulad din ito ng alak na epekto sa atin kasi alcohol na pamilya po sila," he said.

(It's side effects is similar to liquor because they're both in the alcohol family.)