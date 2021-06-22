Duterte hinimok ang mga eksperto na pagplanuhan ang COVID-19 Delta variant response

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga eksperto na gumawa ng plano at mekanismo para malabanan ang mas nakakahawang coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Delta variant na unang nakita sa bansang India.

Ayon kay Duterte, hindi na kaya ng gobyerno ang panibagong coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variant.

"The scientists, you people, you have to come up with something to fight COVID-19 D[elta]. Eh wala pa tayo niyan. Second is we cannot afford it. Iyong nangyari sa ating, 'yong first wave, it has depleted really the resources of government. Now, another one would be disastrous for this country. That is why the stricter you are, the better," ani Duterte.

Ang eksperto na si Dr. Edsel Salvana ng IATF Technical Advisory Group, inihihirit sundin ang "10 plus 4" strategy at ang estriktong pagsunod sa face shields policy.

Dito, isasalialim sa 10 araw na facility-based quarantine ang mga international arrival, at ipapa-RT-PCR test sa ika-7 araw.

Kasunod nito, kailangan pa rin ng 4 na araw na home quarantine.

"So arrival testing is not recommended by the Technical Advisory Group and this is why we test it on the 7th day para kung nahawa man sila in transit, we have a good chance of picking it up. But more importantly, if we do not release them until the 10th day, even if our test did not work, the chances that that person will be able to spread into the community even if that is a variant is very, very low," ani Salvana.

Kinumbinse rin ni Salvana na hindi pa napapanahong alisin ang face shield requirement sa labas ng bahay, dahil sa Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is also 40 percent more infectious outdoors, 60 percent more infectious indoors. So it would be nice po to have an extra layer of security na even if hindi naman required, the TAG will still recommend to continue to use face shields even outdoors, especially with the threat of the Delta variant," ani Salvana.

Sinabi naman ni Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo na Pfizer at AstraZeneca pa lang ang nakakatiyak na mabisa laban sa COVID-19 Delta variant.

"So far the data for Pfizer, shows that for the UK variant, for the Pfizer vaccine nare-retain niya iyong mataas na efficacy rate niya of 93 percent, pagdating sa Delta variant, although bumababa nang kaunti mayroon pa ring 88 percent na efficacy sa Delta. There is a decreasing efficacy as we get more mutation but hindi naman po nawawala nang completely ang bisa ng bakuna. It is a useful vaccine. Iyon naman pong AstraZeneca vaccine ang nakita nila na overall efficacy for the UK variant is about 66 percent and tinignan po for Delta variant is about 60 percent. So nagagamit pa rin po talaga, may proteksiyon na binibigay," ani Domingo.

Pero pinawi niya ang pangamba sa effectivity ng ibang brands ng bakuna, gaya ng Sinovac, Moderna at iba pang bakunang may emergency use authorization (EUA) as bansa.

"Itong bakuna like Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Sputnik on the efficacy nila against the Delta variant. Kaya lang wala pa po talagang nasusulat na report 'no. But initial reports indicate that they are also useful, but of course we expect that it will be a little lower than the original efficacy doon po sa original na variant po ng ating bakuna. So ibig pong sabihin, lahat naman po ng bakunang ito wala naman pong nawawalan completely ng bisa even with the Delta variant," aniya.

-- Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News