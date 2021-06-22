Philippines logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases

Children at the Cartimar Shopping Center in Pasay City on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally announced in a month, raising the country's total to 1,367,894.

Twelve testing laboratories were not able to submit their data, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH also announced 6,810 additional recoveries and 60 new deaths, while active cases stood at 52,696 or 3.9 percent of the total recorded cases.

Total recoveries climbed to 1,291,389, and the death toll to 23,809.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the day's number of additional infections is the lowest since May 23 when the DOH logged 3,083 new cases.

The number of newly reported recoveries is also the lowest since June 18, when 3,441 additional recovered cases were announced, it added.

The active cases, meanwhile, is the lowest in 20 days, or since June 2's 52,067, according to the group.

The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

The daily case rate in Metro Manila, where the outbreak in the country started, is down to 700 cases a day, the OCTA research group said in its June 22 bulletin.

The capital region's daily cases rate from June 15 to 21 is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week, it said.

"The National Capital Region had a positivity rate of 7 percent, with 35 percent hospital bed occupancy, 42 percent ICU bed occupancy, and 31 percent mechanical ventilator occupancy, all within safe levels," it said.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benhur Abalos said the region is expected to attain population protection against COVID-19 by November as vaccination continued.

Outside Metro Manila, the cities of Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban remain to be areas of concern, OCTA said.

The Philippines needs to be more cautious against the possible entry and spread of the Delta variant in the Philippines as it can spread with just "fleeting contact," said Dr. Edsel Salvaña, an infectious disease expert who also advises the government on COVID-19.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 17 Delta carriers in the Philippines. Of these individuals, 1 died, 1 is confined in a hospital, while the rest have recuperated from the disease.

Despite these, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is pushing to shorten the mandatory quarantine of vaccinated returning overseas workers to 7 days from 10 days.

President Rodrigo Duterte had urged Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, threatening those who would decline to be arrested and jailed. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevara later on said refusing vaccination is not a crime.

The Philippines needs to vaccinate at 58 million people to attain herd immunity against COVID-19, officials said.

As of June 20, more than 2.1 million individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 6.2 million others have received their first dose.

