To revert to old school calendar, dialogue needed, not law: Gatchalian

Students of Pres. Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City leave their classrooms amid an earthquake drill on March 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has reiterated his proposal to bring back the old June to March school calendar, which would revert the school break to April and May.

This is contrary to the current school calendar which runs from August to June, with the break slated in July to late August.

To revert to the old school calendar, Gatchalian wants a dialogue with the Department of Education, instead of crafting a law.

"Hindi ko lang nakikita na dapat gawin pang batas iyan. Importante na lang, makipag-dialogue sa DepEd. And alam ko, ang DepEd gagawin talaga iyan dahil pinag-aaralan na nila. Hindi naman natin pwede mabibigla dahil, if you remember naurong iyan in three years. Kaya tayo umabot sa ganoon dahil three years iyong pandemic," Gatchalian told reporters Wednesday.

He explained fast-tracking the shift to the old school calendar would mean zero school breaks for students.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate committee on education, suggested cutting the school break to one to two weeks per school year, until the school calendar returns to the June school opening.

"We need to do it slowly, pakaunti-kaunti hanggang umabot tayo sa bumalik [sa lumang school calendar]... For example, may isang taon, iiksi ng one or two weeks ang summer hanggang pakaunti-kaunti siya. Hindi mo siya pwedeng biglain, or may isang taong walang summer iyong bata. After school year, pasok ulit siya," he said.

"If you want to go back to the old system, dapat ang pasukan is June-July. Ibig sabihin wala siyang summer, wala siyang bakasyon [based on current school calendar]," he added.

In the House of Representatives, lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc filed a bill seeking to bring back the June-to-March school calendar.

Teachers' groups have been clamoring for the same proposal, amid the intense heat felt in schools as students go to class during the hot and humid days of April and May.

Earlier, DepEd has assured it is studying all proposals on possible changes to the school calendar.