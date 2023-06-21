Thunderstorms to persist over Palawan, Mindanao

PAGASA photo



MANILA — Palawan and parts of Mindanao are forecast to be lashed again by thunderstorms, the state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen, the weather agency said in its 24-hour weather bulletin.

PAGASA added that Metro Manila and elsewhere could expect cloudy weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

It warned that heavy rains might trigger flash floods or landslides.

