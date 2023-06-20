Remulla says public funds will be used for Bantag bounty

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday sought to clarify certain issues surrounding the P3-million bounty offered for information which could lead to the arrest of former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his deputy Ricardo Zulueta.

Remulla stood by his earlier pronouncement on Monday that his department’s funds will be used to put up the reward.

“That’s considered purchase of information. That’s within the budget of the DOJ,” he said.

DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano earlier on ANC Headstart said “no public funds was used for the reward.”

“The reward was put up by concerned individuals and groups who are likewise interested and keen to see this case continue and move forward,” he explained.

But according to Remulla, there was just a “miscommunication.”

“Mayroon kaming pondo talaga na pwede gamitin for the purchase of information. That’s part of our budget,” he said.

The DOJ press briefer on Monday offered a reward of P2 million for information on Bantag and P1 million for Zulueta that could lead to their arrest “and successful prosecution.”

Clavano confirmed to ANC Tuesday that the reward will not be given if there’s conviction.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Clavano clarified that that will no longer be the case.

“Upon consultation between the NBI and Secretary, we will liberalize the interpretation of the reward. The reward will be given upon the successful arrest and apprehension of both Mr. Bantag and Zulueta,” he said.

“This is done to expedite the capture and move the case forward as soon as possible. Initially, the goal was to target close-in contacts of the two accused who could give specifics of their whereabout and to turn them against the accused. Now, we encourage all citizens who encounter the accused to give information of their whereabouts,” he explained.

The Justice chief backed Clavano’s clarification.

“Basta’t huli, if it leads to the arrest, ok na. Yung successful conviction is our problem in the DOJ. To prosecute properly is our problem. We cannot leave it, we cannot leave the reward out if the person is really caught because of the information. We will have the moral obligation to pay already, I believe,” he said.

Remulla also gave the assurance the reward money will be given in full.

“Buong-buo yun, walang bawas yun. Walang tax yun. Hindi income yun. Ano yan, isa yan sa mga matagal na paraan upang mahuli na ang mga taong nais nating hulihin. Pagka kinakailangan nang merpng purchase of information, itong reward ang pumapasok,” he said.

Bantag and Zulueta, who are facing 2 separate counts of murder over the killings of radio commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, are still at large despite arrest warrants against them issued by the Muntinlupa and Las Piñas courts.

Remulla believes both have not left the Philippines.

“Nandito pa rin sila. Nandito lang, nasa Luzon. Nagkaroon ng balita na nagpunta ng Mindanao pero hindi totoo. Hindi namin na-validate yun,” he said.

Bantag’s lawyer, Rocky Thomas Balisong, and Zulueta’s lawyer, Lauro Gacayan, both declined to comment on the bounty for their clients’ arrest.

But Gacayan, in a text message, challenged the DOJ: “They can add more if they want to.”