MANILA — The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) suggested that the Philippine Air Force should acquire more capable versions of its existing FA-50 advanced jet trainers and light combat aircraft to further beef up its defensive capabilities.

During the Air Force Symposium at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday, KAI Regional Manager and Aircraft BD and Sustainment Chief Kim Sang Eung recommended that the PAF acquire “three upgraded FA-50 squadrons at three key points for covering the whole Philippine territory and rapid response to threats.”

He also recommended the retrofitting of the existing FA-50PH fleet “to support air-to-ground, air-to-sea, and air-to-air mission objectives” of the PAF.

“Why FA-50? Because FA-50 is the most cost-efficient solution that customers want to procure as a multi-role fighter aircraft,” Kim said during his presentation.

In addition, Kim said the PAF should look into South Korea’s KF-21 “Boramae” fleet.

The KF-21, which is also produced by KAI with Indonesian involvement, is a fighter aircraft program that aims to produce an advanced multi-role fighter for South Korea and Indonesia.

South Korea is expected to field the KF-21 by 2026.

“The KF-21 next generation multi-role fighter aircraft will realize our air dominance,” Kim noted.

The KAI is among the defense suppliers present during the PAF symposium, which also featured an industry exhibit.

Other defense industry partners that participated are the United States’ Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Germany’s Airbus Defense and Space, German weapon manufacturer Diehl Defense, Sweden’s Saab, and the Philippines’ Alpha Aviation Group and Servo Aerotrade Services.

Lockheed Martin and Saab are the top contenders for the PAF’s multi-role fighter acquisition project.