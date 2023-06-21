The President opens a “Kadiwa ng Pangulo Para Sa Manggagawa” outlet with at least 150 businesses and sellers from participating agencies ahead of the observance of the 121st Labor Day at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Sunday (April 30, 2023). Alfred Frias, PNA

MANILA — The agriculture department is finalizing which of their programs could be included in the National Expenditure Program to help boost production in the agriculture sector and lower food prices, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the DA's 125th founding anniversary, Marcos, who concurrently sits as agriculture secretary, said they are looking for ways to continue improving productivity not only in rice and corn but also in the fishery sector.

The agriculture department has an approved budget of P173.6 billion this year.

“Kaya kami nag-meeting ngayon after the program ay nagfa-finalize kami ng (ilalagay sa) NEP (National Expenditure Program) for this year. And I wanted to talk to the [undersecretaries] and the other bureau chiefs kung ano ‘yung kailangan natin na ipaglaban doon sa budget," Marcos said.

"So that’s what we were doing upstairs and most of it has to do with increased production,” he added.

Enhanced production will also help the country veer away from importation of goods due to supply shortage.

"The best way to improve, first of all, availability and to keep the prices down is to have a good level of production, na hindi tayo nabibiktima ng tinatawag na imported na inflation, which is what’s happening now kasi napipilitan tayong mag-import," he said.

The President said government is partnering with the private sector for their expertise in improving value chain, among other things.

“That’s why we are going to partnerships, PPP (public-private) partnerships, with some big groups, some small groups, some locals, some international para mabigyan tayo ng tulong para nga doon sa value chain na mabuo natin,” he said.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing also contributed to 9.1 percent to the country's gross domestic product, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Marcos said despite the "modest gains," more needs to be accomplished in the sector.