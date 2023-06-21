IN PICTURES: Amb. Locsin Receives Heads of Mission during PH Independence Day Reception

LONDON - On the commemoration of the 125th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and Nationhood of the Republic of the Philippines, the Philippine Embassy in London headed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the Court of St. James’s, His Excellency Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Mrs. Lourdes Locsin, hosted a reception on 13 June 2023, at the Middle Temple Hall, Middle Temple Lane, London.

Photos by Chris Rudio

It was attended by Heads of Mission, select guests from business groups and Filipino communities in the UK, UK government leaders, including Member of Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Philippines Richard Graham.

The Heads of Mission from the diplomatic community that joined the diplomatic reception are the following:

H.E. First Admiral (R) Pengiran Dato Norazmi Pengiran Haji Muhammad - Brunei Darussalam High Commission

H.E. Douangmany Gnotsyoudom - Embassy of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

H.E. Zakri Jaafar - Malaysian High Commission

H.E. Lim Thuan Kuan - High Commission for the Republic of Singapore

H.E. Nguyen Hoang Long - Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

H.E. Desra Percaya - Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia

H.E. Thani Thongphakdi - Royal Thai Embassy

H.E. Laure Beaufils - UK Embassy in Manila Chargé d’ Affaires a.i.

Htun Aung Kyaw - Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar