MANILA (UPDATE) — Accepting refugees from Afghanistan to temporarily stay in the Philippines will be the country's highest form of compliance to human rights, a senator said Wednesday.

"'Yung tanggapin mo 'yung nangangailangan na nanggagaling sa Afghanistan, wala na ho tayong patutunayan dito. This is the highest level of compliance with international humanitarian laws and human rights obligation of the Philippines," Sen. Francis Tolentino, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, told ANC's "Headstart".

(If we accept people in need from Afghanistan, we need not prove anything else.)

His remark comes as the Senate investigates the request of the United States to allow Afghans, who are formally employed by Washington, to be temporarily housed in the Philippines while the US processes their special immigrant visas.

The senator also saw no security risk since the refugees would be quarantined.

"These are not your terrorists. These are not suicide bombers. These are lady educators. These are translators... Why are we trying to stereotype and discriminate against our [brothers and sisters]," he added.

The senator also disagreed with the “sovereignty issue” being raised in hosting the Afghans, saying the Philippines dictates the terms of the agreement.

"Ito pong planong gawin ay puwede nating hindian. Puwedeng ituloy. Puwedeng 50,000, puwedeng 500, puwedeng 1,000. Hindi tayo pinupuwersa dito. It is our moral obligation to do this," Tolentino said.

(We can say no to this plan or approve it. We can accept 50,000, 500 or 1,000. We are not being forced here.)

“I don’t see any reason to hype the hysteria all over again. Is it legal to help a fellow human being in need? Is it illegal to provide temporary shelter to someone in need?” he added.

Meanwhile, Manila's envoy to Washington sees no effect in the relations between the US and the Philippines should the government decide not to accept Afghans.

According to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, ties between the allies go beyond the specific request.

But he insisted the move of the US was purely for humanitarian purposes.

"There are many, many more things that we need to work with the United States. Some of them we already said we can't do it. We have been requested on many occasions by the United States to support a resolution at the United Nations. On many occasions, we also did not. So, it did not affect our relationship with the United States. There's a mutual respect in my view between the US and the Philippines," he also told "Headstart".

Romualdez said he expected a decision on the matter by July.

"I would think that before the middle of July we should be able to make a decision and I think the memorandum for the President's approval or disapproval, whichever the case may be, will be sent to the Malacañang probably as late as July 15," he said.

Romualdez earlier disclosed that it was in October 2022 when the US sent a request to the Philippine embassy to provide temporary housing for Afghan nationals, who are former employees of the US government.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo also received the same request through a concept note, and consultations with relevant government agencies were immediately launched. The request was elevated to the Anti-Terrorism Council in April.

At least 50,000 Afghans are waiting for their special immigrant visas. Some are in Afghanistan while others are in Pakistan.

Romualdez said the US asked the Philippines to accommodate in batches about 1,000 to 1,500 Afghans per month.

The US also gave its assurance there would be no Afghans who would permanently stay in the Philippines or go beyond the 30 to 59 days allowed for non-immigrants, he added.