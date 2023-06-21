Groups file petition for indirect contempt of court vs De Lima camp

Former Senator Leila DeLima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023 after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two groups filed a petition for indirect contempt of court against the camp of ex-sen. Leila de Lima, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, and lawmaker Edcel Lagman among others due to their alleged continuous comments in a case hearing.

Members of the Citizens Crime Watch (CCW) and Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) assembled in front of the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice to express their support to the judiciary and dismay to De Lima's camp for allegedly "bullying" the court.

Last June 13, De Lima's camp filed a motion for inhibition against Judge Romeo Buenaventura after he denied the former senator's bail petition.

On June 15, Buenaventura voluntarily inhibited from the case.

CCW Chairman Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said this was a clear "bullying" case.

"May sinasabi silang biased daw 'yung huwes, although hindi naman talaga ground for voluntary inhibition 'yung sinasabi nila at nagsalita nang nagsalita sila sa media, pinulaan nila 'yung desisyon," said Topacio.

“'Yan po ay subjudice, pambubully 'yan ng judiciary. Ugali na po 'yan ng kampo ni senador De Lima na pag hindi nila gusto 'yung mga rulings ng mga huwes, pina-inhibit nila. Kung titingnan niyo po 'yung kasayasayan ng mga kaso ni sen. De Lima, halos lahat ng huwes pina-inhibit nila. Naubos na 'yung huwes... naghahanap sila ng friendly forum, hindi po dapat 'yan,” he added.

The petition for indirect contempt of court is filed against De Lima, Hontiveros, Lagman, lawyers Filibon Tacardon and Dino De Leon, Cristina Palabay, and Renato Reyes.

"Ang daldal po nila eh, ayaw nila hayaan 'yung hukuman, nambubully sila. Hindi po namin pwedeng pabayaan po 'yan," Topacio said.

Furthermore, he believes that they have a strong case against the said respondents.

"Hindi naman kami magpa-file kung hindi namin alam na may basehan, at least may legal basis kami. Kasi nandito naman po mga pahayag nila sa media, dinownload naman po namin interview nila kung saan direktang inaatake nila si Judge Buenaventura, direktang pinupulaan nila yung desisyon," Topacio said.

The groups said they filed this petition to let the court warn or punish the said respondents. And if need be, fined or jailed.

Topacio also questioned why De Lima's camp only recently filed the motion to inhibit.

"Bakit ngayon lang? Noong may resulta laban sa kanila. Ibig mong sabihin pagka noong wala pa ay hindi nila ginagawa yun,” he said.

Meanwhile, Topacio clarified that De Lima's camp is still allowed to give interviews but there should be no mention of the merits of the case.

De Lima's lawyer, Tacardon, said they will review the petition first before giving a comment on the matter.

ABS-CBN News is still trying to reach out to the other respondents as of writing.