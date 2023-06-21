Sandiganbayan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has disqualified a lawyer who served as special counsel for the Presidential Commission on Good Government from joining the defense in the cases involving former Makati City mayor and former Vice President Jejomar Binay and his son Junjun Binay.

In a resolution dated June 13, 2023, the anti-graft court's 3rd Division granted the prosecution’s motion for the inhibition of Atty. Jesus Christopher PB. Belandres as collaborating counsel for former Makati City engineer Mario Badillo.

Badillo is a co-accused in some of the cases of the Binays related to the controversial Makati Parking Building project filed before the court in 2016.

The prosecution noted in its motion that there was conflict of interest since Belandres was hired by the PCGG as a special legal counsel from 2017 to 2022 and he is now advocating against the state in the Binay cases.

“By representing accused Badillo in the subject cases where the plaintiff is the 'People of the Philippines' or the State, Atty. Belandres is now going against his client, the PCGG which is an instrumentality of the state,” the court said.

“Thus there is an apparent conflict of interest,” the court added.

In his counter-argument however, Belandres told the court that there was no conflict of interest because he was not a regular employee of the PCGG.



Belandres stressed that his client Badillo is not an immediate family, nor relative, subordinate or close associate of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., noting that the task of the PCGG is to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses.

But the court still ruled that jurisprudence and the Code of Professional Responsibility dictate that a lawyer is prohibited from representing new clients whose interest oppose those of a former client in any manner.

“The prohibition is founded on the principles of public policy and good taste,” the court noted.

Presiding Justice and Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang penned the resolution, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Ronald Moreno.